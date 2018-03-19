Cleveland Mall on lockdown Saturday afternoon after shots fired

Cleveland Mall on lockdown Saturday afternoon after shots fired

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

According to reports Beechwood Mall has been placed on lock down.

Via | FOX 8

BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Beachwood Place Mall was put on lockdown Saturday afternoon.

Beachwood police confirm that the mall was on lockdown, there were shots fired and a person is in custody.

An eyewitness on the scene at the mall reports that at around 3 p.m., some type of disturbance caused the mall to be locked down. The storefront gates were lowered on all the stores, and it the mall was allegedly evacuated. Stores were closed.

