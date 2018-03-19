Snoop Dogg Just Dropped His Gospel Album “Bible Of Love”

Via | HipHopDX

After teasing a gospel album last May, Snoop Dogg has delivered his godly effort, Bible Of Love.

Featuring a wide array of guests appearances, including Faith Evans, music legend Patti LaBelle, West Coast rap vet Daz Dillinger and Doggystyle Records’ signee October London, the soulful effort clocks in at 32 tracks.

It’s a hard left from The Doggfather’s latest offerings — Make American Crip Again and the 220EP — which were a return to Snoop’s gangsta rap roots.

