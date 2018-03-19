Why Black Tony’s Pitbull Is A Thot [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
It’s another day and Black Tony can’t make it to work. First he began talking to Rickey Smiley about them going to Jazz In The Garden’s together in Miami. He mentioned that he was going to carpool with him in the Cadillac.
Tony said he’s not able to be at work because his pitbull is a thot and she is about to give birth. He said that she got pregnant by a possum and the team couldn’t stop laughing. Rickey called the pitbull a hoe and Black Tony went off.
