Cease & Desist Letter Issued After Twitter User Leaks Drake’s “Showin Off”

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Cease & Desist Letter Issued After Twitter User Leaks Drake’s “Showin Off”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
FBL-US-CHAMPIONS CUP-MANU

Source: AARON M. SPRECHER / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Lauryn Hill’s son, Joshua Omaru Marley, posted a snippet of a new Drake song featuring samples of Hill’s music to Snapchat earlier this week. The caption read, ““Drake x Mom…Nobody has this but me.”

The 25-second preview, which was uploaded to YouTube, finds the Toronto superstar rapping over samples of “Ex Factor” from Hill’s 1998 magnum opus, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 

“You’ve been inside/ Know you like to lay low/ I’ve been peepin’ what you bringing to the table/ Working hard, girl, everything paid for,” he raps.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 5 hours ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 3 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 3 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 5 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 6 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 6 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 1 week ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos