Cease & Desist Letter Issued After Twitter User Leaks Drake’s “Showin Off”

Via | HipHopDX

Lauryn Hill’s son, Joshua Omaru Marley, posted a snippet of a new Drake song featuring samples of Hill’s music to Snapchat earlier this week. The caption read, ““Drake x Mom…Nobody has this but me.”

The 25-second preview, which was uploaded to YouTube, finds the Toronto superstar rapping over samples of “Ex Factor” from Hill’s 1998 magnum opus, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“You’ve been inside/ Know you like to lay low/ I’ve been peepin’ what you bringing to the table/ Working hard, girl, everything paid for,” he raps.

