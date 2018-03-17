Music
Home > Music

It’s A Girl For Ray J & Princess Love

Did their registry blow the surprise?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, have unwittingly revealed the gender of their baby.

There’s going to be another princess in the palace!

Ray J and Princess have kept pretty quiet about what they’re expecting, but TMZ.com reports that their registry has revealed that they will be welcoming a girl. Many of the items on their wish list at Petit Tresor are pretty and pink, so it’s easy to come to that conclusion.

A quick look at their baby registry shows that money is no object for their first born. Some of the gifts they’re asking for are pretty expensive with a cashmere baby basket running $2,800. Fortunately, they’ve also registered for gifts costing as (relatively) little as $25 and $200.

The proud parents to be are expected to unbox a bunch of gifts and celebrate the impending arrival as a source told TMZ that Ray J and Princess will be hosting a baby shower this weekend.

RELATED STORIES:

Congratulations: Ray J and Princess Love Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To Exhaustion’

Ray J Caught In Alleged Cheating Scandal On Pregnant Wife Princess Love

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 19 hours ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 19 hours ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 4 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 4 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 1 week ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 week ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos