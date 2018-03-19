The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Rihanna Is Boycotting Snapchat [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received the blessing of Queen Elizabeth II to get married, but she was allegedly throwing shade still. Rickey Smiley talked about how she treated Princess Diana so bad and how she’s stuck in her ways. Rihanna is boycotting Snapchat over an advertisement displayed.

A question was asked would people rather punch Chris Brown or slap Rihanna. The singer was very upset by this and believes it laughs at domestic violence. She found it to be disgusting and isn’t accepting an apology.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Steve Harvey Is Hilariously Unapologetic For Picking Mary J. Blige Over Rihanna [VIDEO]

RELATED: Does Rihanna Really Want To Make Peace With Chris Brown?

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Aren’t Ciara & Rihanna Friends With Each Other?[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rihanna’s Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration [PHOTOS]

Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 5 hours ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 3 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 3 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 5 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 6 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 6 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 1 week ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos