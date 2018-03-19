Why Rihanna Is Boycotting Snapchat [EXCLUSIVE]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received the blessing of Queen Elizabeth II to get married, but she was allegedly throwing shade still. Rickey Smiley talked about how she treated Princess Diana so bad and how she’s stuck in her ways. Rihanna is boycotting Snapchat over an advertisement displayed.

A question was asked would people rather punch Chris Brown or slap Rihanna. The singer was very upset by this and believes it laughs at domestic violence. She found it to be disgusting and isn’t accepting an apology.

