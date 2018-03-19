The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Bernice Jenkins Calls Heaven & Get’s Poem From Maya Angelou About “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 5 hours ago
 Bernice Jenkins hasn’t spoken to Cora in a while and needed to call heaven. Cora spoke about how in heaven you get a gold EBT card and you can purchase whatever you want with it. There were some drums playing and Cora mentioned that they were playing because they are going to see “Black Panther.

She will be going with Dr. Martin Luther King, Billy Graham and Maya Angelou. Bernice asked Maya to recite her poem, but she had the wrong one at first. We hope they enjoy the Wakanda experience in heaven.

