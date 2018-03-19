The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Tory Lanez Went Numb While Having Sex [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack played a game with Tory Lanez called “Cup of Courage.” One of the questions in them was to tell a story no one has ever heard. Lanez laughed because he was going to tell a very embarrassing story.

He talked going to buy condoms and purchasing the ones with extended pleasures. Lanez mentioned as he was having sex his private area went numb and he stopped because he got scared. He ran out to his friends naked and they were going to take him to the hospital, but then realized it was the condoms. The extended pleasures numbed him and he was so embarrassed.

