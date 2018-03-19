Shelly Garrett Talks The 30 Year Anniversary Of Beauty Shop, Tyler Perry & More [VIDEO]

Follow Majic 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @majic945

In this video, the legendary Shelly Garrett talks about the 30 year anniversary of the stage play “Beauty Shop,” his influence on Tyler Perry & more. If you’re in the Dallas area, you can experience “Beauty Shop” live at Music Hall at Fair Park this weekend. Click here for tickets.

