Shelly Garrett Talks The 30 Year Anniversary Of Beauty Shop, Tyler Perry & More [VIDEO]

In this video, the legendary Shelly Garrett talks about the 30 year anniversary of the stage play “Beauty Shop,” his influence on Tyler Perry & more. If you’re in the Dallas area, you can experience “Beauty Shop” live at Music Hall at Fair Park this weekend. Click here for tickets.
