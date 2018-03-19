Entertainment
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going Bald

Posted 5 hours ago
Tamar is following the trend of going bald and shared her moment with her fans live on video via her Instagram page March 14, 2018.  Tamar first captioned “Finally Free” and hours later the world was blessed with her photo that was then captioned:

I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY #happysttamarsday.

Tamar recently shared that she was having some issues with her edges after giving birth to her son.

Do you love it?

Photo: Instagram / Tamar Braxton

