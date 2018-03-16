Remembering Stephen Hawking

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Remembering Stephen Hawking

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Stephen Hawking Has Died At 76

Source: China News Service / Getty

Tuesday night, physicist and celebrity scientist Stephen Hawking passed away at 76. This morning, the scientific community woke up to the news and both mourned his passing and celebrated Hawking’s life and work.

Hawking was, in addition to his huge pop culture presence, an esteemed scientist whose work touched physics and astronomy, such as his work on black holes and a theory of cosmology that link general relativity and quantum mechanics for the first time. As a result, the astronomy and physics community felt his loss particularly keenly.

But possibly the most touching tributes came from space agencies. As Hawking dealt with his ALS, many thought he’d never get to see the practical applications of his work. But space agencies put it to use, and played a role in ensuring Hawking got to do more than think about space.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Dennis Van Tine, Future Image, and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of China News Service and Getty Images

First through Fourth Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 11 mins ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 11 mins ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 3 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 4 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 7 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 week ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos