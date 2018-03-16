A Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapses, Killing Several People

A pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami near Florida International University Thursday afternoon, killing several of people. According to officials, the bridge wasn’t open to the public, but was set to open early next year.

The bridge, which weighed 950 tons and was 174 feet long, was designed to withstand hurricane-force winds and was built to connect the school to the city of Sweetwater. Officials are still trying to pin down the exact cause of the collapse.

