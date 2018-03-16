Russ Parr Morning Show
TV One’s ‘Unsung’ Features Singer Deborah Cox

Written By: RPMS Staff

TV One’s documentary series Unsung goes deep into exploring some of our favorite singers and actors telling us about their life and secrets that they’ve never shared before.

The talented singer and actress Deborah Cox will be featured on the show and Russ Parr couldn’t be more happy to watch the episode on Sunday, March 18.

It’s going to be weird talking about me in such an intimate personal way but I’m excited about it,” expressed Cox. “I want people to understand that my story is the way it is because of my own self doing. I wanted to be in control of that, you know what I’m saying? ”

