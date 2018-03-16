Music
Home > Music

Stork News! Cardi B Is Reportedly 6 Months Pregnant, Due In July

Sources claim that the "Bodak Yellow" rapper still plans on performing at Coachella in April.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The rumor mill is back on, swearing that Cardi B is indeed pregnant and due earlier than we imagined.

According to TMZ, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and fiance Offset are expecting their little bundle of joy in July. While Cardi has denied being pregnant for the past few months, the empire waist Christian Siriano gown she wore to iHeartRadio Music Award wasn’t helping squash the rumors either.

What are you hiding under there girl?

Regardless of rocking a baby bump, be clear: Cardi is not letting that mess her coins.

TMZ noted that she still plans on performing at Cochella next month. That, and sources told the gossip site that Cardi has been in the studio finishing her debut album and she fully intends to go on tour with Bruno Mars in September, a mere 2 months after her due date.

We see you Cardi not walking away from that $100K per performance rate!

Congrats!

RELATED NEWS:

Versace, Versace, Versace: Did Trina Or Cardi B. Style This Signature Print Dress The Best?

Cardi B Is Reportedly Pregnant While Another Woman Claims To Be Carrying Offset’s Baby

Bruno Mars And Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Alt View

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

Continue reading All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

Cardi B. was the star of the evening at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The Bronx-born rapper was nominated for 5 awards including, Best Lyrics, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best New Artist, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Music Video. She left winning both Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop Artist. While she didn't walk the carpet, that didn't stop the star from showing up in style. We broke down everything about the two outfits that Cardi B. wore during the award show. Click through our gallery for all the details! DON'T MISS: Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 10 mins ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 11 mins ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 3 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 4 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 7 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 week ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos