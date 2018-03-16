Music
Secure The Bag! Ava DuVernay Tapped To Direct DC Comics Movie ‘The New Gods’

After "A Wrinkle In Time," this will be her second $100 million-plus film.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 mins ago
Paley Center For Media's Hollywood Tribute To African-American Achievements in Television, Presented by JPMorgan & Co

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Looks like Ava DuVernay continues to keep winning!

Not only did her “A Wrinkle In Time” debut at number two at the box office on opening weekend, but she has been recently tapped to direct her next huge film, DC Comics’ upcoming, “The New Gods.”

Deadline reported that Ava “is closing a deal with Warner Bros and DC to direct a big-budget screen adaptation of The New Gods, the creation of revered comic book impresario Jack Kirby.” The studio will quickly set a screenwriter who will closely with Ava to hammer out the narrative.

This will be Ava’s second $100 million-plus film, with “A Wrinkle In Time” being her first, making her the first African-American woman to direct a film with a budget that large. In more history-making news, The New Gods would be the second DC superhero franchise directed by a woman, following Patty Jenkins with Wonder Woman.

Last December, Ava admitted that one of the superheroes from the New Gods world was one of her favorites of all-time.

Clearly, folks on Twitter were elated to hear her good news:

Not much is known about when the film is slated to hit theaters or how the film’s story will shake out, but Nerdist noted that the comics, which were created in the 1970s, revolve around the god-like inhabitants of twin planets: the paradise known as New Genesis and the dead world called Apokolips.

We can’t wait! Congrats Ava!

