How Lauryn Hill Is Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” [EXCLUSIVE]

Lauryn Hill is ready to celebrate the 20th anniversary of, “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.” She will sing the entire album at the Pitchfork Festival. Some don’t know if she will be able to do this, but fans are pretty excited.

Students walked out of school to protest gun violence and strong laws, but were their voices heard? Toys R Us will be closing after filing for bankruptcy months ago. NCAA tournaments start today, Barack Obama and Rock-T both have Michigan State winning.

Listening to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

