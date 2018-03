Prank Call: Woman Curses Out Manager Of The Complex For Trying To Evict Her [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. is back for more pranks. He pretended to be the manager of the complex and was trying to evict a young lady he mentioned had a cat in her home. They don’t allow it and the women immediately told the manager that was her mother’s cat.

Wood got loud with her and she began to curse him out then hung up. When he called back the mother got on the phone, but that didn’t make anything better. The woman hung up again and when he called back told him she was ready to fight.

