‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All 885 Stores In The US

Posted 6 mins ago
Looks like all good things must come to an end, even if you’re a kid. ‘Toy’s R Us’, the famous kid toy store that had been around since the 1980’s, announced that they’ve filed bankruptcy and are either selling or closing all 885 stores located in the USA.

With the relentless trends, it appears that the online shopping and mobile games may have played a part in the demise of how shoppers shop. Amazon, Walmart, Target, JC Penny and even Party City, saw that ‘Toy’s R Us’ was vulnerable and they all got more aggressive with their marketing campaigns.

According to ‘Black America Web’ CEO David Brandon told employees the company’s plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and will try to bundle its Canadian business, with about 200 stores, and find a buyer. It’s likely to also liquidate its businesses in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain, according to the recording.

As a kid or a parent, what was your favorite thing to do at ‘Toy’s R Us’? Remember the bouncers they had throughout the store?

Those were the good ole days!

