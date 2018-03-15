North Carolina Student Rolls Solo On National Walkout Day & His Clip Goes Viral

Yesterday, students across the country participated in a school walkout to honor the 17 victims in the Parkland, Florida shooting and to demand stricter gun control.

While many kids found solidarity with their fellow classmates, one North Carolina student participated in the walkout all by himself.

Justin Blackman dipped out of Wilson Preparatory Academy for 17 minutes as part of the protests. However, no one else joined him in his demonstration. He posted the dead scene on Twitter and now his tweet has gone viral with over 4 million views and over 47,000 retweets. Check it out below.

At the end of the day, Justin’s lonely protest got the attention it needed. Now he says more students will join him for another walkout planned in the future. Watch Justin keep calm, cool and collective in the CNN clip below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: