News
Home > News

North Carolina Student Rolls Solo On National Walkout Day & His Clip Goes Viral

A leader in the making.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The National School Walkout, a 17 minute walkout by students...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Yesterday, students across the country participated in a school walkout to honor the 17 victims in the Parkland, Florida shooting and to demand stricter gun control.

While many kids found solidarity with their fellow classmates, one North Carolina student participated in the walkout all by himself.

Justin Blackman dipped out of Wilson Preparatory Academy for 17 minutes as part of the protests. However, no one else joined him in his demonstration. He posted the dead scene on Twitter and now his tweet has gone viral with over 4 million views and over 47,000 retweets. Check it out below.

At the end of the day, Justin’s lonely protest got the attention it needed. Now he says more students will join him for another walkout planned in the future. Watch Justin keep calm, cool and collective in the CNN clip below.

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 3 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 6 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 week ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Photos