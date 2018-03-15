News
Home > News

Watch: Kevin Hart Gets Fit With Khloe Kardashian, Chance the Rapper, & DJ Khaled In New Series

This is an insane new fitness experiment

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Kevin Hart Birthday Celebration And Mural Dedication

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Kevin Hart has been a content king as of late, and his newest venture is just another notch in his already seasoned belt. You’ve probably seen his sports talk show, Cold As Balls, on Youtube, which launched a few months back and has since racked up millions of views with featuring noteworthy guests like LaVar Ball and Blake Griffin.

Now, Hart is already dipping his feet in something new with another Youtube series titled, What The Fit, where the comedian get together with fellow celebrities to tackle “trending, grueling, and sometimes ridiculous” workout routines. His guest list for the show is set to include the likes of Khloe Kardashian, Chance the Rapper, Chris Paul, and DJ Khaled.

The first episode dropped today, and it features Kevin sumo wrestling with Conan O’Brien. Take a look at what these two comedians looked like wrestling one another, it’s sure to cause some belly laughs.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 3 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 6 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 week ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Photos