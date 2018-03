From North Jersey.com

Rapper Juelz Santana has pleaded not guilty to drug and gun charges stemming from an incident at Newark Liberty International Airport last week.

His next court hearing is scheduled for April 9.

Santana was found with a loaded .38-caliber handgun and oxycodone pills he didn’t have a prescription for in a carry-on bag containing his identification last Friday.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: