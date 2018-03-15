9 O'Clock News
Bow Wow Says He Has No Beef With Chris Brown

In Bow Wow’s new song,Emotional,”  he details a fallout with Chris Brown. However, Bow Wow spoke exclusively with Rap-Up about the confessional track and why he would “never, ever, ever, ever” diss Breezy.

“This is the first time I’m breaking everything down,” he said. “We’ve both been through a lot of shit. We have. We don’t have to talk about what he’s been through. We both, through our own paths of life, have dealt with shit…Through our journey as young men progressing in the game, you’re gonna go through things. That’s what that meant.”

“Me and Brown have never, ever been through anything,” he explained. “Beef is serious shit…Me pouring my emotions out, how I feel, that’s not a beef. That’s just some shit that’s on your mind. People have to stop using that word…Beef is what we witnessed with ‘Pac and Big. Beef is what we witnessed with 50 and Ja. Beef is when you can’t be in the same room…That’s beef. I’ve never had beef in my life.”

Photos