Meek Mill Inches Closer To Freedom

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Meek Mill Inches Closer To Freedom

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 57 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill

Source: DJDM – WENN / WENN

Via | HipHopDX

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Meek Mill (real name Robert Williams) just scored a major win in his court case, according to a press release. On Wednesday (March 14), the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office submitted a filing to Meek’s lawyers that suggested his conviction could be “reversed (in whole or in part).”

District Attorney Larry Krasner also didn’t oppose Meek’s move for bail.

Joe Tacopina, Meek’s attorney, said in the press release, “We are very pleased with the District Attorney’s filing today stating that he is not opposing Meek’s immediate release on bail, and that there is a strong likelihood that Meek’s conviction will ultimately be reversed in whole or in part. We look forward to his immediate release by the court on bail in light of this development.”

Meek’s mother, Kathy Williams, also expressed her gratitude for the recent development.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 3 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 6 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 1 week ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 week ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Photos