The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Tory Lanez Stays Away From Negativity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Tory Lanez is very focused on his career and doesn’t let negative news bother him. He explained that he blocks certain things out of his life and it helps to make things better. Lanez has been linked to several different women in the industry, but all of them are friendships more than relationships.

He mentioned that he tries his best to be cautious and self aware when making decisions. People sometimes think he’s arrogant, but he is just very confident in his music. Lanez also described himself as a person with a genuine heart.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tory Lanez Reveals How Moments In Life Helped Him With This New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: How Tory Lanez And Drake Squashed Their Beef [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially Profiled Him…Twitter Reacts

The Latest:

Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 3 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 6 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 7 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 7 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 week ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Photos