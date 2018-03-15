How Tory Lanez Stays Away From Negativity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tory Lanez is very focused on his career and doesn’t let negative news bother him. He explained that he blocks certain things out of his life and it helps to make things better. Lanez has been linked to several different women in the industry, but all of them are friendships more than relationships.

He mentioned that he tries his best to be cautious and self aware when making decisions. People sometimes think he’s arrogant, but he is just very confident in his music. Lanez also described himself as a person with a genuine heart.

