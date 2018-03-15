Music
Meek Mill Is Reportedly One Step Closer To Being Released On Bail

Earlier this week, Meek Mill’s mother publicly asked District Attorney Larry Krasner to help free her son from jail and it looks like the prosecutors have answered her call.

According to NBC10-Philly, the DA’s office aren’t opposed to the release of Mill while he appeals a probation violation sentence.

“The office is not opposed to him being out on bail,” Krasner spokesman Ben Waxman told NBC10.

TMZ reports that the D.A. filed documents ib Wednesday saying there’s a “strong showing of likelihood” that Meek’s conviction will be reversed due to a police corruption scandal in Philly. As a result, prosecutors see no reason for Meek to be held without bail.

Mill’s mother, told TMZ that she believes “justice will prevail.”

Meek’s mother, Kathy Williams, tells TMZ … “I would like to thank the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office for carefully evaluating my son’s matter and not opposing the request for bail. The fact that Robert’s entire conviction could be overturned is a blessing and I pray that God gives Judge Brinkley the wisdom to make the right decision and allow my son to return home to his family. I truly believe justice will prevail.” 

Mill was arrested in 2007 on gun charges and sentenced to 10 years probation. However, it was in November that Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating probation.

Story is developing

Photos