UH-OH! Are the Cosbys Calling It Quits Regarding Their Marriage?

Has Camille Cosby finally had enough?

Bill Cosby and his wife of more than 50 years have reportedly reached a breaking point in their marriage following the recent death of their daughter, Ensa, due to kidney failure. According to RadarOnline, Camille has been wanting a divorce for a while, but remained in the marriage because it was her daughter’s dying wish.

On her deathbed, Ensa reportedly begged her father not to “disappoint Mom anymore,” according to one family insider.

Camille Cosby has kept quiet about her relationship with the comedian and has supported him despite his multiple allegations of sexual abuse. But the insider told RadarOnline, “Ensa’s death was the final straw. Camille’s taking what’s left of Bill’s dwindling $400 million fortune and heading out the door.”

Via RadarOnline:

Bill Cosby’s long-suffering wife, Camille, blames the death of their daughter on the disgraced comic, said insiders, who believe it may have driven the final nail in the coffin of their twisted marriage! Right up until she passed away on Feb. 23 from renal failure, 44-year-old Ensa Cosby remained a staunch supporter of her disgraced father. But insiders revealed that Camille, 73, is convinced the stress of her husband’s endless sexual scandals played a big role in the collapse of Ensa’s fragile health.

