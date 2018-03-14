News
Over It: This Chinese Reporter Might’ve Had The Best Eye Roll Of 2018

She was done.

There’s nothing I love more than a good eye roll.

What other gesture can express your annoyance, while still staying discreet enough for social etiquette?

One Chinese reporter probably thought she was keeping her anger on the low when she delivered a well executed eye roll towards another reporter.

However, unluckily for her (yet luckily for us), the whole scene was caught on camera.

According to South China Morning Post, the incident went down at China’s annual two session meeting where political affairs are discussed. The eye roller of the week is named Liang Xiangyi. She works for the Chinese business outlet Yicai, while the reporter beside her, Zhang Huijun, works for the U.S.-based American Multimedia Television.

Zhang was asking a rather lengthy question about state asset supervision, and Liang reportedly couldn’t deal with the long-windedness.

Thus, the eye role that was seen across China and the world.

Liang’s clip went viral, but it didn’t come without consequences.  Authorities revoked her media accreditation, according to a colleague, and her personal Weibo (Chinese version of Twitter) was taken down.

Talk about censorship.

Hopefully, this won’t be the end to Liang’s career. She already won with an eye roll that will forever be felt in our spirits.

Photos