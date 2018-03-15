Kanye West is heading back to Wyoming to work on music. He has several producers as well as Travis Scott coming with him to work on the new album. Da Brat mentioned that a lot of rappers go away and detach themselves to help with creating songs.
Gary With Da Tea talked about how Kim Kardashian feels like he’s abandoning the family and she is tired of it. A “Black Panther “sequel is happening, but only if Black producers continue to be apart of it. Some think JJ Abrams should be involved, but some say he isn’t welcomed in Wakanda.
RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Getting A Divorce? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Kanye West Blasted For Wearing “Free O.J.” Shirt Post O.J. Simpson FOX Special [VIDEO]
RELATED: Kanye West & The Kardashians To Be On “Family Feud”
The Latest:
- UH-OH! Are the Cosbys Calling It Quits Regarding Their Marriage?
- Former “A Different World” Star Darryl M. Bell Sued Over Mismanaging Late Father’s Funds
- Is Kanye West Abandoning Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Over 100 in Milwaukee Have Contacted HIV, Syphilis, or Both
- Your Favorite “Yo Momma” Jokes [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Meek Mill Is Reportedly One Step Closer To Being Released On Bail
- IKEA Is Making DJ Equipment That Actually Looks Dope
- How Tory Lanez Stays Away From Negativity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group Move Forward With Trying To Purchase The Carolina Panthers