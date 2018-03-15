The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Kanye West Abandoning Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 2 hours ago
Kanye West is heading back to Wyoming to work on music. He has several producers as well as Travis Scott coming with him to work on the new album. Da Brat mentioned that a lot of rappers go away and detach themselves to help with creating songs.

Gary With Da Tea talked about how Kim Kardashian feels like he’s abandoning the family and she is tired of it. A “Black Panther “sequel is happening, but only if Black producers continue to be apart of it. Some think JJ Abrams should be involved, but some say he isn’t welcomed in Wakanda.

