Your Favorite “Yo Momma” Jokes [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Were you ever in school and kids did, “Yo Momma” jokes? Special K mentioned that it’s what he did all the time and would get in trouble, but it got it to where he is today. He began telling the jokes and it might make you think about being back in school.

One of his jokes was, “Yo momma back so hairy you have to run the vacuum over it twice a week.” He also said, “Yo momma so fat she won lotto and spent all the money on oatmeal pies.” The team couldn’t stop laughing and you might want to use one of these jokes one day.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos