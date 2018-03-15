The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Special K went on Facebook Live to talk about some things that happened on the show today. He then began to talk to Juicy about “Little Women: Atlanta” season finale. Special K mentioned if she gets a spinoff he would like to be apart of it.

Then he told her that he would like his own show. Special K also talked about Lil Wayne and how he was ready to shoot up the place where the concert took place because someone threw water at him. Before he logged off he thanked everyone that gave him compliments, but then had to figure out what to do for the rest of the day.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

