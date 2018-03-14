News
Home > News

Secure The Bag Talk: ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Trader Talks Bitcoin

Albert Nunez made a fortune working at the infamous Stratton Oakmont firm alongside the Wolf Of Wall Street in the 1990’s — here are his tips for winning big in the cryptocurrency game today.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

With many people calling Bitcoin a scam, former Wall Street trader Albert Nunez breaks the latest financial craze down in basic terms and shares his personal experiences as a trader for the Wolf Of Wall Street Jordan Belfort’s Stratton Oakmont firm.

On episode 8 Elgindotcom is joined by JudeTruth and Dutchie Flair as he sits down to interview super stockbroker Albert Nunez to discuss his deep history in wallstreet and his transition to Cryptocurrency and the future of Crypto and technology.

Subscribe and listen on iTunes and Soundcloud.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 5 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 6 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 6 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 week ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Photos