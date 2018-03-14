The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Techie Tuesday: Which Smart Device Should You Buy? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Apple is always in competition with other companies and believes the products they sell are better. Apple Home Pod and Alexa from Amazon were recently put to the test and Alexa is the smarter device. For people that want to spend less and get the smarter machines purchase Alexa.

Apple is putting out a new update after users get mad about their battery life when they did an update. With this new update users will have to turn off or on the limiter on the phone. Has your phone ever been damaged due to updating it?

Photos