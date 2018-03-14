Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach ATL Housewives?

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach ATL Housewives?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment
Marlo Hampton

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

Marlo hints at “Real Housewives of Atlanta” promotion.

 

Marlo Hampton might be getting an upgrade on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After years of putting in time as a friend of the show, it looks like Marlo could finally be joining the main cast.

With all of her appearances on RHOA, there’s a good chance that Marlo’s put in more screen time than some past official cast members (like Kim Fields or DeShawn Snow), but Bravo never let her hold a peach before.

Marlo posted a picture of herself looking as fabulous and fashionable as she always does–but this time, she’s in front of a green screen! It almost looks like she’s getting ready to tape a confessional.

Although Marlo didn’t explicitly state that she is joining the cast of RHOA, the caption on her post did tease a possible promotion.

There have been whispers that RHOA producers are looking to shakeup the cast and make few changes to the lineup. Marlo becoming a full-fledged housewife falls right in line with that speculation. Many of the rumors suggest that Kenya Moore might be getting her peach plucked, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

In the meantime, it seems that Marlo is right at home in the middle of glam squad on the set.

RELATED STORIES:

NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams Are Working It Out

This Is The Housewife RHOA Producers Allegedly Want To Get Rid Of

Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe Leakes Again

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Prince Williams and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Prince Williams, WireImages, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 23 hours ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 2 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 2 days ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 5 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 6 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 6 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 week ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Photos