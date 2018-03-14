Lil Wayne Threatens Audience After Bottle Is Thrown At Him On Stage [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne Threatens Audience After Bottle Is Thrown At Him On Stage [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

Well Lil Wayne don’t play that sh*t and it looks like an Australian crowd learned that for the first time at his concert. 

TMZ.com: Lil Wayne scared the crap out of concertgoers when he threatened them with guns after someone threw a water bottle onstage. Then he took the high road.

We got video of Weezy performing at the Jumanji Festival in Sydney over the weekend, where all seemed fine until he was almost hit by a flying water bottle. Wayne stopped the show and calmly told the crowd the dos and don’ts of where he comes from … before making a veiled threat.

Check the video below:

Lil Wayne recently sat down for an interview with Nightline and got very candid regarding his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Initially, he said that it “sounds weird,” because he didn’t know “you put a name on” what happened. He went on to say, “It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot for a fucked up reason.” When asked if he felt connected to the movement at all, he said this (among other things), “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me.” Check out Twitter’s savage reaction to Weezy’s comments in the accompanying gallery.

