Music
Home > Music

Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode About The NFL Kneeling Protests

The controversial episode will not be released due to 'creative differences.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Black-ish' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

‘Black-ish’ fans will never get a peak at the controversial NFL kneeling protest episode due to internal creative differences, HuffPO reports.

Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest to bring awareness to police brutality set off a firestorm of conversation in 2016, with fellow players openly supporting the movement and fans in the stadium and watching on TV reacting in outrage.

‘Black-ish’ often tackles topics ripped from the headlines, so it made sense for the loaded issue to be featured on an episode. But the taped segments are shelved indefinitely reportedly due to one scene where Dre (Anthony Anderson) argues with his older son over the protests.

“One of the things that has always made ‘Black-ish’ so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates,” an ABC spokesperson told the press.

“However, on this episode there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”

Kenya Barris, the show’s show runner, expressed a similar sentiment.

“Given our creative differences, neither ABC nor I were happy with the direction of the episode and mutually agreed not to air it,” Barris told the NYT.

SOURCE: HUFFPO

RELATED LINKS

We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin’s Red Carpet Glow Up

Tracee Ellis Ross Sets The Record Straight: ‘There Were Never Any Threats To Leave Black-ish’

Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than Anthony Anderson, Might Cut Back ‘Black-ish’ Schedule

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 7 hours ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 5 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 7 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Photos