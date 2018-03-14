What Students Want To See Change After Walk Out [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson spoke with the team about students walking out of school tomorrow. They will walk out at 10am for 17 minutes to honor the number of people killed in the last school shooting. They want Congress to change gun laws by banning assault weapons and background checks on people who give warning signs about possible attacks.
Johnson is frustrated because schools are trying to tell kids what to do and how to protest. He also spoke about Stormy Daniels and how Donald Trump should be scared if she decides to speak out. Craig Mack’s death was discussed and Johnson wants more young men to pay attention to what they are doing to their body because he died from heart failure.
