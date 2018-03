According to reports, Miramax acquired the rights to the film in June 2016, and director Kevin MacDonald is now preparing for its international release. On July 6th, the Whitney documentary will be released in the U.S as well as Ireland and the UK.

The film will include never-before-seen home movies, unreleased recordings, acapellas and much more.

This is the first film that the family is in full support of.

