Tragic: Lightening Strikes Church In Rwanda, Killing 16

140 were injured after a church in the Nyaruguru district in the Southern Province was struck on Saturday.

Posted 3 hours ago
This is the second time this weekend that lightening has killed multiple people.

Photos