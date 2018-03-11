News
Home > News

Jaden And Will Smith Are Using Their Water Company To Help Flint

Black superhero moves.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Will Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Cannes Lions 2016

Source: exen / Splash News / Splash News

Will and Jaden Smith’s water company JUST will donate water each month to Flint, Michigan schools until the city has drinkable water. Flint has been without clean water since 2014.

Via HuffPost:

The company has already donated 9,200 bottles to Flint. After reading about how the city’s water crisis affected its public schools, JUST’s CEO, Ira Laufer, decided the donations were simply necessary.

“This just makes sense for us to do,” Laufer told MLive. “After reading more about [Flint’s] challenges and the mayor objecting to pulling bottled water from the schools, we thought, ‘Let’s help these kids.’”

Will and Jaden Smith founded JUST in 2015 to provide a green alternative to plastic bottles and to invest in communities. JUST’s bottles are 82 percent plant-based, and the company has initiated long-term investments in Glens Falls, New York, the city where the water is sourced.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Common And Angela Rye Split
 3 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 3 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 3 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 5 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 5 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 7 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 7 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 7 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 7 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 7 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 1 week ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Photos