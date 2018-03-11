Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ha! We Can Finally Get That Wu-Tang Album Back Now That Martin Shkreli Is In Prison

Come up off that.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli Returns To Court On New Conspiracy Charge

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Finally. Martin Shkreli is being served justice for his petty ways.

On Friday, the Pharmo Bro cried in court as he was sentenced to 7 years in prison for security. Sadly, it wasn’t for hiking up the price of HIV drugs so working class people couldn’t afford it.

But the best news about the whole ordeal is that Shkreli was ordered to fork over the rare Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, and Lil Wayne ‘s Tha Carter V LP that he shadily purchased back in 2015 and 2016.

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto also ordered that the hedge fund manager cough up $5 million in cash in an E-Trade brokerage account, his stake in the drug company Vyera Pharmaceuticals and a Pablo Picasso painting he owns. Tragic.

 

Fun Fact: Martin Shkreli was sentenced on National Meatball Day. The irony.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 3 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 3 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 4 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 5 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 6 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 6 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 6 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 6 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 6 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 1 week ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Photos