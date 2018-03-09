News
Home > News

One Couple Took Their Wedding Photos In Target & The Results Were Epic

The toy aisle becomes the backdrop for romance.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 17 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Some of us find love in a hopeless place, while others might find it at our local department store.

That’s what happened to Michael Delvalle and Isabella Sablan. The two fell in love eight years ago, according to 7 News Miami, but their relationship grew thanks to multiple trips to Target in North Miami Beach.

“I guess, early on, when we started dating, Target was kind of like our spot that we would go to when we wanted to kill time,” Delvalle said. “It was kind of just a quick and easy date night.”

Don’t knock their brand of romance.

Their trips to Target eventually helped lead to their engagement. To honor the store that brought them together, they had their wedding photos taken there and eloped soon after. Now their pics are getting love across social media and various news outlets.

You can check out some of the photos below and you can head over to Evan Rich Photography for a full gallery!

 

 

 

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Common And Angela Rye Split
 23 hours ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 3 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 4 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 5 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 5 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 5 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 5 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 5 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 1 week ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Photos