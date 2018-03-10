News
Flavor Flav Reportedly Owes Over $3 Million To The IRS After Not Paying Taxes For 10 Years

There are only two things certain in life, death and taxes. Legendary hype man Flavor Flav will have to find out the hard way. According to reports, Flav owes $3.1 million in back taxes. $1.4 million of that debt was accumulated when Flav was filming the second season of the popular reality show“Flavor of Love”back in 2007. The total amount, $3,185,860.18, was amassed throughout ten years in which he did not pay anything (2005-2015).

It’s also not Flavor Flav’s first time dancing with the IRS. In 2012 Flav was hit with a tax lien for almost $1 million and it’s unknown if the rapper has paid anything towards settling that debt. The IRS will now try to collect tax debts and could begin garnishing Flav’s income or seizing any some of  his assets.

 

