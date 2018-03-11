Feature Story
She’s Just Like Us: Walt’s Turtle Lip Moment On ‘Black Ink Crew’ Had Rihanna Dying Laughing

Such a classic moment.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
On the last episode of Black Ink Crew, Walter Miller went on a date with a pretty girl—but her good looks didn’t make it any less awkward when he realized she’d brought her sick pet turtle along.

We were cracking up when it became too much for the reality star, who snuck out and left his date in the bathroom after letting cameras know he was not about to kiss a girl “with the turtle lips.” But to our surprise, Rihanna was laughing too…

Posting her reaction on IG Stories, she nicknamed the classic Black Ink Crew moment the “Turtle Lip Swerve.” See that above, plus every time we wanted to see super thick Rihanna nakey, nakey, naked below.

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

17 photos Launch gallery

