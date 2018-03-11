Bob Got Bars! Seeing Spongebob Rap Future Ad Libs Is The Littest Thing You’ll See Today

When it comes to what’s hot in the culture, you can always can’t on Spongebob to be on the wave.

Just days after the sinister Patrick Star meme went viral, SB is back at it again with another hilarious viral moment — and this time he’s spitting ad libs from Future‘s verse on Kendrick Lamar‘s track, “King’s Dead” from the Black Panther Soundtrack.

Who knew we needed more rapping Spongebob videos, until now. It definitely has us feeling like:

Speaking of Sponge having bars, check out his diss track to Mr. Krabz when you hit the flip. You’re Welcome.

