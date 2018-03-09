Entertainment
Common And Angela Rye Split

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

One of our favorite couples have called it quits.

Common and Angela Rye has decided to split but the two will remain close friends. “We have and will always be friends. He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living,” Rye told Page Six.

Despite receiving death threats for being together, their love persisted. The pair had started dating this past summer and were always spotted at red carpets and events together. “I feel like I have to be more intelligent with the work and strategize more . . . I have to listen more and go out and do more work,” he said back in November while the two were still dating.

