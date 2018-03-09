Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf Course In “Breeze”

Dancehall artists perfect their golf game with style in new video

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 46 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Radio One Golf Classic Pics

Source: Christopher Diaz-Basto / Radio One Dallas

While many hit the Golf course to score hole-in-ones, Jamaican Dancehall artists Aidonia and Govana perfect their game in designer threads in the music video for their blazing single, “Breeze“!

Directed by RD Studios, the duo step on the green in Gucci kicks, and turn up with the ladies and dancers like a 2018 version of “Caddyshack“. They keep it laundry fresh for a single that has been a hot commodity since its release in December.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 16 hours ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 17 hours ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 3 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 4 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 7 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Photos