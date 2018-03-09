Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Go Awf! FedEx & UPS Battle It Out By Getting Crunk To The Ying Yang Twins

To the windoooows...your package has arrived.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 45 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Ying Yang Twins - MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Anthony Harvey – PA Images / Getty

If there was ever any beef between the delivery companies FedEx and UPS, it’s now time to squash it once and for all.

Thanks to a squad of dancers, including The Williams Family, we will determine who has the better moves. A battle of the ages goes off in the clip below!

 

Who do you think won? FedEx? Or does UPS have the game on lock? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 16 hours ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 17 hours ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 3 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 4 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 7 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Photos