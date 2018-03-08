News
Home > News

Watch: Chloe x Halle Debut Their Visual For “Warrior” From ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack

'A Wrinkle in Time' arrives in theaters this Friday

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

A Wrinkle in Time arrives in theaters this Friday, but today, R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle gave us a little preview of the film by revealing the visual for an original song from the soundtrack titled, “Warrior.”

The Grown-ish stars aren’t the only ones in the video, either. Their voices are the soundtrack for voices the video that features them throwing a party in an elevator with film star Stormy Reid, who plays Meg Murry in the film, along with Rowan Blanchard, who plays the part of Veronica Riley.

This unique visual was directed by Matthew A. Cherry, and also shows scenes from A Wrinkle in Time within the video. “Warrior” is also featured on Chloe x Halle’s debut album, The Kids Are Alright, which is set to be released later this month.

Check out the video below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 16 hours ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 17 hours ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 3 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 4 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 4 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 7 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Photos