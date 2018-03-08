Music
Home > Music

These Young Queens Are Going To Rule Netflix’s March Line-Up

The March line-up for the streaming platform is bursting with girl power.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The present is female. And Netflix is bringing 5 new titles to the small screen this March featuring powerhouse women of color. Continuing to diversify the depictions of minorities in media, Netflix’s new series continue to tell the unique stories of women across the globe.

Get into the list below:

Netflix March Titles

Source: Via Netflix Media Center / Netflix Media Center

On My Block(starring Sierra Capri): A light-hearted drama about the “good kids” and their families who are attempting to live their lives in the crime, drug and gang streets of gritty Lynwood, California.

first match

Source: Netflix / Netflix Media Center

First Match(starring Elvire Emanuelle): Brooklyn-born teenage girl, hardened by years in foster care, decides that joining the all-boys high school wrestling team is the only way back to her estranged father.

Netflix March Titles

Source: Via Netflix Media Center / Netflix Media Center

Roxanne Roxanne(starring Chante Adams): In the early 1980s, the most feared battle MC in Queens, New York, was a fierce teenage girl with the weight of the world on her shoulders. At the age of 14, Lolita “Roxanne Shanté” Gooden was well on her way to becoming a hip-hop legend as she hustled to provide for her family while defending herself from the dangers of the streets of the Queensbridge Projects in NYC.

Netflix March Titles

Source: Via Netflix Media Center / Netflix Media Center

Ladies First(starring Deepika Kumari): tells the inspirational story of Deepika Kumari who, as a girl born on the roadside to abject poverty in rural India, went in search of food, stumbled upon archery, and within four years became the number one archer in the World.

Netflix March Titles

Source: Via Netflix Media Center / Netflix Media Center

Rapture(starring Rapsody): Rapture, an 8-part documentary series featuring Rapsody, T.I., Nas and more, dives into the artists’ lives with their families and friends, to sitting front row in the studio and grinding on tour, to experiencing the ecstatic power of moving the crowd.

RELATED LINKS

Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Netflix Deal

Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In New Netflix Series ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Mo’Nique With The Receipts, Shows Email Of Netflix Offering Her Only $500K

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 7 hours ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 8 hours ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 day ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 3 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 6 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Photos