Is Tinashe Dating NBA Star Ben Simmons? She Calls Him ‘Boo Thang’ [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 55 mins ago
For the last few weeks, rumors have been circulating about singer Tinashe and Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons hooking up and now it looks like the rumors might be true.

TMZ Sports caught up with Tinashe coming out of Craig’s in WeHo on Wednesday night and when she was asked to address the obvious IG flirting going on with the hoop star, she replied with a smile calling him her “boo thang” while laughing. See the video above!

Earlier this week, Tinashe shared a bedroom snap on Instagram, captioning the sexy shot, “Where’s bae?” see the post below:

Where’s bae?

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

However, what caught everyone’s attention was that Simmons replied, “Charlotte,” which is accurate since Philadelphia defeated the Charlotte Hornets 128-114 on the road the following night. If that’s enough, Tinashe, responded with two emojis, including a smile face with heart-shaped eyes.

Plus, back in February, Simmons also tagged Tinashe on Twitter, while trying to end a debate over which food is better: chocolate or spaghetti. See the post below:

Only time will tell, if this is indeed just flirting or if their actually dating and developing a relationship but for now we will settle for her calling him, her “boo thing.”

SOURCE: TMZ Sports | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

